‘Vedaa’ teaser: John Abraham, Sharvari promise a high-octane action drama

The teaser of Vedaa, the upcoming Hindi action-drama starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, was released by the makers today. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is set to release in theatres on July 12.
The teaser introduces us to Sharvari’s character, Vedaa, a fighter who makes her own path. “Surname, status, identity...no one cares. To most we are like dirt beneath the soles of our feet. But I don’t need a protector. If there is a protector, I want him to be able to turn the soles of the feet into unbreable weapons,” says Vedaa, as we are shown the ordeals she faces in pursuing her boxing dreams.