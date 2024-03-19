‘Vedaa’ teaser: John Abraham, Sharvari promise a high-octane action drama

March 19, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The teaser of Vedaa, the upcoming Hindi action-drama starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, was released by the makers today. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is set to release in theatres on July 12.

The teaser introduces us to Sharvari’s character, Vedaa, a fighter who makes her own path. “Surname, status, identity...no one cares. To most we are like dirt beneath the soles of our feet. But I don’t need a protector. If there is a protector, I want him to be able to turn the soles of the feet into unbreable weapons,” says Vedaa, as we are shown the ordeals she faces in pursuing her boxing dreams.

The teaser then cuts to show John’s character, a man of violence who says he only knows how to wage wars. And when a common enemy (actor Abhishek Banerjee) arises, these two forces are forced to team up.

Vedaa marks a reunion between Abraham and Advani after the movies Salaam-e-Ishq and Batla House. Written by Aseem Arora, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a pivotal role.

The movie is produced by John, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under their Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment banners.