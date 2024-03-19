GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vedaa’ teaser: John Abraham, Sharvari promise a high-octane action drama

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is set to release in theatres on July 12

March 19, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
John Abraham, Sharvari in a still from ‘Vedaa’

John Abraham, Sharvari in a still from ‘Vedaa’ | Photo Credit: Zee Studios/YouTube

The teaser of Vedaa, the upcoming Hindi action-drama starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, was released by the makers today. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is set to release in theatres on July 12.

The teaser introduces us to Sharvari’s character, Vedaa, a fighter who makes her own path. “Surname, status, identity...no one cares. To most we are like dirt beneath the soles of our feet. But I don’t need a protector. If there is a protector, I want him to be able to turn the soles of the feet into unbreable weapons,” says Vedaa, as we are shown the ordeals she faces in pursuing her boxing dreams.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ first look: Varun Dhawan, Samantha are spies and lovers

The teaser then cuts to show John’s character, a man of violence who says he only knows how to wage wars. And when a common enemy (actor Abhishek Banerjee) arises, these two forces are forced to team up.

Vedaa marks a reunion between Abraham and Advani after the movies Salaam-e-Ishq and Batla House. Written by Aseem Arora, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a pivotal role.

The movie is produced by John, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under their Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment banners.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.