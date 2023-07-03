‘VD18’: Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer with Atlee gets release date

July 03, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Actor Varun Dhawan is teaming with Jawan and Bigil director Atlee for an action entertainer. The upcoming film, tentatively called VD18, will release on May 31, 2024.

Presented by Atlee, the upcoming film is written and directed by Kalees, who helmed the 2019 Tamil thriller Kee.

VD18 is produced by Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios.

Varun Dhawan last appeared in Bhediya and JugJugg Jeeyo. His next, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, is releasing directly on Prime Video on July 27.

Dhawan also fronts the Indian spin-off of Citadel directed by Raj & DK.

Atlee is making his Hindi directorial debut with Jawan. The film, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is slated for release on September 7.

