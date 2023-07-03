ADVERTISEMENT

‘VD18’: Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer with Atlee gets release date

July 03, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Presented by Atlee, the upcoming film is written and directed by Kalees, who helmed the 2019 Tamil thriller ‘Kee’

The Hindu Bureau

Varun Dhawan, Atlee

Actor Varun Dhawan is teaming with Jawan and Bigil director Atlee for an action entertainer. The upcoming film, tentatively called VD18, will release on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-led ‘Bawaal’ to premiere digitally in July

Presented by Atlee, the upcoming film is written and directed by Kalees, who helmed the 2019 Tamil thriller Kee.

VD18 is produced by Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios.

Varun Dhawan last appeared in Bhediya and JugJugg Jeeyo. His next, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, is releasing directly on Prime Video on July 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ tops IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of this summer

Dhawan also fronts the Indian spin-off of Citadel directed by Raj & DK.

Atlee is making his Hindi directorial debut with Jawan. The film, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is slated for release on September 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US