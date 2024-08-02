ADVERTISEMENT

‘VD 12’: Vijay Deverakonda’s film with Gowtam Tinnanuri gets a release date

Published - August 02, 2024 03:54 pm IST

The film, with music from Anirudh Ravichander, will hit the screens in March, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Deverakonda in ‘VD 12’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of VD 12 (tentative title), starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri has announced the film’s release date. Currently, the shooting for the film is being completed in Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ movie review: An enjoyable, informative journey of a game changer

The makers are planning to release the film’s first-look poster soon. Around 60 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped up. The film will hit the screens on March 28, 2025.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. Ace Cinematographers Girish Gangadharan & Jomon T John are handling camera, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is the editor.

ALSO READ:‘Family Star’: Vijay Deverakonda’s team files complaint about ‘negative propaganda’ against actor’s new film

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Srikara Studios will present the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US