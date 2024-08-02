‘VD 12’: Vijay Deverakonda’s film with Gowtam Tinnanuri gets a release date

The makers of VD 12 (tentative title), starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri has announced the film’s release date. Currently, the shooting for the film is being completed in Sri Lanka.

The makers are planning to release the film’s first-look poster soon. Around 60 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped up. The film will hit the screens on March 28, 2025.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. Ace Cinematographers Girish Gangadharan & Jomon T John are handling camera, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is the editor.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Srikara Studios will present the film.

