‘VD 12’: Vijay Deverakonda’s film with Gowtam Tinnanuri gets a release date

The film, with music from Anirudh Ravichander, will hit the screens in March, 2025

Published - August 02, 2024 03:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda in ‘VD 12’.

Vijay Deverakonda in ‘VD 12’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of VD 12 (tentative title), starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri has announced the film’s release date. Currently, the shooting for the film is being completed in Sri Lanka.

‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ movie review: An enjoyable, informative journey of a game changer

The makers are planning to release the film’s first-look poster soon. Around 60 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped up. The film will hit the screens on March 28, 2025.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. Ace Cinematographers Girish Gangadharan & Jomon T John are handling camera, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is the editor.

ALSO READ:‘Family Star’: Vijay Deverakonda’s team files complaint about ‘negative propaganda’ against actor’s new film

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Srikara Studios will present the film.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

