‘Vasco Da Gama’ trailer: Nakkhul, KS Ravikumar promise a fun fantasy satire

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil fantasy comedy-drama, Vasco Da Gama, starring Nakkhul, was released by the makers today. Written and directed by RGK, the film is set to release in theatres on August 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer begins to show a satirical world where Nakkhul’s character is part of a brigade that takes an oath to “keep drinking to contribute to the government’s, to divide the nation based on caste, religion and greed, and disrupt the peace of the people.” Driven by greed and materialism, this world is shown comically as one inhabited by killers, human traffickers, drug peddlers and thieves.

In a sudden turn of events, we see Vamsi Krishna’s antagonist plot an evil plan, while a comedy of errors happens. The trailer also gives glimpses of actor Arthana Binu, the female lead, as well as the rest of the cast, including KS Ravikumar, Muniskanth, Prem Kumar, Anandraj, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Redin Kingsley.

With music scored by NV Arun, the film has cinematography by NS Sathish Kumar and editing by Tamil Kumaran. Vasco Da Gama is produced by Dato B Subaskaran under the banner of 5656 Productions.

Here’s the trailer:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.