‘Vasco Da Gama’ trailer: Nakkhul, KS Ravikumar promise a fun fantasy satire

Written and directed by RGK, the film is set to release in theatres on August 2

Published - July 21, 2024 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nakkhul in a still from ‘Vasco Da Gama’

Nakkhul in a still from ‘Vasco Da Gama’ | Photo Credit: Divo Music/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil fantasy comedy-drama, Vasco Da Gama, starring Nakkhul, was released by the makers today. Written and directed by RGK, the film is set to release in theatres on August 2.

The trailer begins to show a satirical world where Nakkhul’s character is part of a brigade that takes an oath to “keep drinking to contribute to the government’s, to divide the nation based on caste, religion and greed, and disrupt the peace of the people.” Driven by greed and materialism, this world is shown comically as one inhabited by killers, human traffickers, drug peddlers and thieves.

Madras High Court refuses to restrain release of film director Bala’s Vanangaan

In a sudden turn of events, we see Vamsi Krishna’s antagonist plot an evil plan, while a comedy of errors happens. The trailer also gives glimpses of actor Arthana Binu, the female lead, as well as the rest of the cast, including KS Ravikumar, Muniskanth, Prem Kumar, Anandraj, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Redin Kingsley.

With music scored by NV Arun, the film has cinematography by NS Sathish Kumar and editing by Tamil Kumaran. Vasco Da Gama is produced by Dato B Subaskaran under the banner of 5656 Productions.

Here’s the trailer:

