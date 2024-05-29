ADVERTISEMENT

Vasanth Ravi, Sathyaraj’s ‘Weapon’ gets a release date

Published - May 29, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Written and directed by Guhan Senniappan, the film also Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Vasanth Ravi and Sathyaraj in stills from ‘Weapon’ | Photo Credit: T-Series Tamil/YouTube

Weapon, the upcoming Tamil film starring Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi, is all set to release in theatres on June 7, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film is written and directed by Guhan Senniappan.

Flashback with a twist: Team ‘Weapon’ employs AI to de-age Sathyaraj

Weapon, billed as one of the first superhuman sagas in Indian cinema, features Sathyaraj as an indestructible superhuman who is being chased after by Vasanth and his team.

Actors Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai have played pivotal roles in the film. Also featuring in the cast are Yashika Aannand, Mime Gopi, Kaniha, Gajaraj, Syed Subhan, Baradwaj Rangan, Velu Prabhakaran, Maya Krishnan, Shiyas Kareem, Benito Franklin and Raghu Esakki

With music by Ghibran, the film’s cinematography is by Prabhu Raghav and editing is by Gopi Krishna. The film is produced by MS Manzoor of Million Studio.

