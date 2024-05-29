Vasanth Ravi, Sathyaraj’s ‘Weapon’ gets a release date

Weapon, the upcoming Tamil film starring Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi, is all set to release in theatres on June 7, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film is written and directed by Guhan Senniappan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weapon, billed as one of the first superhuman sagas in Indian cinema, features Sathyaraj as an indestructible superhuman who is being chased after by Vasanth and his team.

Actors Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai have played pivotal roles in the film. Also featuring in the cast are Yashika Aannand, Mime Gopi, Kaniha, Gajaraj, Syed Subhan, Baradwaj Rangan, Velu Prabhakaran, Maya Krishnan, Shiyas Kareem, Benito Franklin and Raghu Esakki

With music by Ghibran, the film’s cinematography is by Prabhu Raghav and editing is by Gopi Krishna. The film is produced by MS Manzoor of Million Studio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.