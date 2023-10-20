Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' wraps filming

October 20, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

Actors Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming film Operation Valentinehas concluded production, the makers have announced. Sony Pictures International Productions shared the news on its official Instagram page on Thursday evening.

Inspired by true events, the upcoming film is a Telugu-Hindi action drama. It marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

Operation Valentine will be released in Hindi and Telugu on December 8. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda of Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.

The film is billed as “a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer” that will showcase the indomitable spirits of the heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.