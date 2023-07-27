Varun Tej - Karuna Kumar film titled ‘Matka’

July 27, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film that’s tentatively titled VT14. It’s now known that the film is titled Matka.

The film also went on floors in Hyderabad today and its first look is also out.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. The rest of the cast details are expected to be announced soon.

With music by GV Prakash, Priya Seth is handling the film’s cinematography while Karthika Srinivas R is in charge of editing. Apart from Telugu, Matka will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

