ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Tej - Karuna Kumar film titled ‘Matka’

July 27, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Matka’ | Photo Credit: @IAmVarunTej/Twitter

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film that’s tentatively titled VT14. It’s now known that the film is titled Matka.

The film also went on floors in Hyderabad today and its first look is also out.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. The rest of the cast details are expected to be announced soon.

With music by GV Prakash, Priya Seth is handling the film’s cinematography while Karthika Srinivas R is in charge of editing. Apart from Telugu, Matka will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US