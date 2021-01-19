Varun Tej in sports drama ‘Ghani’

HYDERABAD

Director Kiran Korrapati’s Telugu film stars Varun Tej as a boxer

In Telugu film circles, it was a known fact that actor Varun Tej had signed a sports drama and undertook training from Tony David Jeffries, the former England boxer who bagged a bronze in the 2008 Olympics.

The film was being planned before the pandemic and now, after a pause, the team has revealed the first look motion poster featuring the actor. Titled Ghani, the film is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Sidhu Mudda of Renaissance Films and Allu Bobby of Allu Bobby Company.

Saiee Mukerjee has been signed as the female lead. The cast includes Upendra, Suneil Shetty and Naveen Chandra.

The Ghani poster comes a day after the first look of Liger, which showed Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. Ghani has music by S S Thaman, cinematography by George C Williams and is scheduled to release in theatres in July 2021.