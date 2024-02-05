Varun Grover to make theatrical debut as director with ‘All India Rank’

February 05, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Varun Grover, known for his writing in Sacred Games,Masaan, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is set to direct a slice-of-life dramedy. Titled All India Rank, the film also marks his theatrical debut as a director.

Presented by by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, All India Rank is also written by Varun Grover. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, the film is co-produced by Gayatri M. It is all set to hit theatres on February 23.

Actor Vicky Kaushal released the movie’s trailer on Instagram. The film is about an IITian in Kota who faces extreme competition and burden of expectations. Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Neeraj Ayush Pandey and Saadat Khan star in the movie.

