ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Grover to make theatrical debut as director with ‘All India Rank’

February 05, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The writer of ‘Sacred Games’ ‘Masaan’, and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ has made a slice-of-life dramedy

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘All India Rank’ | Photo Credit: Varun Grover/YouTube

Varun Grover, known for his writing in Sacred Games,Masaan, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is set to direct a slice-of-life dramedy. Titled All India Rank, the film also marks his theatrical debut as a director.

ALSO READ
As long as your work is good, they won’t care: Varun Grover

Presented by by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, All India Rank is also written by Varun Grover. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, the film is co-produced by Gayatri M. It is all set to hit theatres on February 23.

ALSO READ:Masaan: Mapping the moral morass

Actor Vicky Kaushal released the movie’s trailer on Instagram. The film is about an IITian in Kota who faces extreme competition and burden of expectations. Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Neeraj Ayush Pandey and Saadat Khan star in the movie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US