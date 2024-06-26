ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ to come out on Christmas, 2024

Published - June 26, 2024 04:25 pm IST

Produced by Atlee, the action entertainer film also features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi

PTI

A new poster for ‘Baby John’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John will now make its debut in theatres on Christmas, the makers announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal become parents to a baby girl

Directed by Kalees, the action entertainer is produced by Jawan filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Mohan’s banner A For Apple Studios, Jio Studios and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

"Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th," Jio Studios posted on Instagram along with a new poster of the movie.

Akshay Oberoi joins Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Baby John, which was earlier scheduled to release in May, also features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dhawan will also be seen in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny and the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US