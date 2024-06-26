GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ to come out on Christmas, 2024

Produced by Atlee, the action entertainer film also features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi

Published - June 26, 2024 04:25 pm IST

PTI
A new poster for ‘Baby John’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John will now make its debut in theatres on Christmas, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Kalees, the action entertainer is produced by Jawan filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Mohan’s banner A For Apple Studios, Jio Studios and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

"Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th," Jio Studios posted on Instagram along with a new poster of the movie.

Baby John, which was earlier scheduled to release in May, also features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Dhawan will also be seen in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny and the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

