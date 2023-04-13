ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Dhawan announces ‘Bhediya 2’, to release in 2025

April 13, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Amar Kaushik’s 2022 horror comedy, starring Varun as a man who turns into a werewolf, is getting a sequel

PTI

Varun Dhawan at the Jio Studios showcase event in Mumbai

Jio Studios recently announced the second installment of Varun Dhawan-fronted Bhediya.

Starring Dhawan in the title role, the horror comedy follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf after he is bitten by a mythical wolf.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film opened to positive to mixed reviews upon its theatrical release in November last year.

The announcement of the release date of Bhediya 2 in 2025 was made at an event of Jio Studios, called Infinite Together.

Bhediya also featured Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.

It is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

