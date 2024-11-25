 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh electrify in ‘Nain Matakka’ ahead of ‘Baby John’ release

With vocals by the ever-popular Diljit Dosanjh and the sensational Dhee, ‘Nain Matakka’ is designed to be a crowd-pleaser and the promotional video puts to show some sizzling chemistry between the lead pair

Published - November 25, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan

Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Zee Music Company

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh turn up the charm to Baby John’s highly anticipated dance number, Nain Matakka. The song, featuring peppy beats and vibrant choreography, is making waves ahead of the film’s December 25 release.

With vocals by the ever-popular Diljit Dosanjh and the sensational Dhee, Nain Matakka is designed to be a crowd-pleaser. The promotional video puts to show some sizzling chemistry between the lead pair. While Varun’s dancing wins hearts, Keerthy’s performance has sparked mixed reactions, with some finding her moves less polished.

Directed by A Kaleeswaran and produced by the acclaimed Atlee, Baby John looks to deliver an action-packed drama. Varun stars as a fearless police officer and devoted single father, while Keerthy plays the strong-willed female lead. The film also boasts powerhouse performers like Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.

