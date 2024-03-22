ADVERTISEMENT

‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ trailer: Vineeth Sreenivasan promises an emotional ode to silver screen dreams

March 22, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, and the director himself among others

The Hindu Bureau

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in stills from ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of filmmaker Vineeth Srinivasan’s upcoming filmVarshangalkku Shesham was released by the makers on Thursday. The film has the director re-team with his Hridayamstars Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, who star alongside an ensemble that includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly and the director himself.

The trailer shows glimpses of a period story, about two ambitious youngsters, played by Pranav and Dhyan, who travel from their hometowns in Kerala to Kodambakkam, the cinema hub of Chennai, to pursue their silver screen dreams. But they realise that not everyone can become a star like MGR, and the trailer promises a hard-hitting emotional tale about resilience and passion. The trailer however doesn’t reveal anything about the roles played by Nivin and Vineeth.

Varshangalkku Shesham also stars Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Y Gee Mahendra, Shaan Rahman and Neeta Pillai.

With music scored by indie artist Amrit Ramnath, son of veteran singer Bombay Jayashri, the film has cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil and editing by Ranjan Abraham. Produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the Merryland Cinemas banner, Varshangalkku Shesham is set to hit theatres on April 11.





