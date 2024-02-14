‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ teaser: An ensemble cast takes us back in time

February 14, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

We had previously reported that Hridayam maker Vineeth Srinivasan is helming a film titled Varshangalkku Shesham. Apart from Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film also features an ensemble cast that includes the director himself, Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

The makers have now shared a teaser for the film.

Friendship, laughter, and the magic of cinema. ✨ The #VarshangalkkuShesham teaser out now, promising a journey that will warm your heart. Don't miss it!



Watch it here: https://t.co/bbdlDwMb3h



Directed by #VineethSreenivasan

Produced by @visakhsub@impranavlal… pic.twitter.com/lsbxpPW7JH — Think Music (@thinkmusicindia) February 13, 2024

The cast of Varshangalkku Shesham also includes Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Y Gee Mahendra, Shaan Rahman and Neeta Pillai. Indie artist Amrit Ramnath, son of veteran singer Bombay Jayashri, is turning composer for the film.

Viswajith Odukkathil is handling the film’s cinematography while Ranjan Abraham is in charge of editing. Visakh Subramaniam has produced Varshangalkku Shesham under the Merryland Cinemas banner. Notably, Merryland had produced Hridayam as well.

Varshangalkku Shesham is set to hit theatres on April 11. Watch the teaser here: