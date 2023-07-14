‘Varshangalkku Shesham’: Music to be composed by Bombay Jayashri’s son Amrit Ramnath 

July 14, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

We had previously reported that Hridayam-filmmaker and actor Vineeth Srinivasan announced Varshangalkku Shesham to be his next directorial. It’s now known that indie artist Amrit Ramnath, son of veteran singer Bombay Jayashri, is turning composer for the film.

The film will mark Amrit’s feature film debut. He is known for composing the Tamil track ‘Manase’ which went viral.

Apart from Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Varshangalkku Shesham also features an ensemble cast that includes the director himself, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Shaan Rahman.

Visakh Subramaniam will produce Varshangalkku Shesham under the Merryland Cinemas banner. Notably, Merryland had produced Hridayam as well.

