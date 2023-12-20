ADVERTISEMENT

‘Varshangalkku Shesham’: Karan Johar unveils first-look poster of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next

December 20, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

The film, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan and the director himself, is set for a release in April 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in the first look of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan is helming a film titled Varshangalkku Shesham. with an ensemble cast that includes Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan and the director himself. Today, the first-look poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Dhyan’s 35th birthday.

Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, along with popular Malayalam stars in the likes of Mohanlal, Dileep, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali, unveiled the poster.

The poster features Dhyan and Pranav animatedly singing a song of yesteryear Tamil star MG Ramachandran in front of his wall poster as a bunch of kids walk past them.

Notably, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Ashwath Lal, Kalesh Ramnad, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Shaan Rahman among others.

With music scored by indie artist Amrit Ramnath, son of veteran singer Bombay Jayashri, the film has cinematography by Viswajith and editing by Ranjan Abraham. Produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner Merryland Cinemas, Varshangalkku Shesham is set to hit screens in April 2024 during the festivals of Ramzan and Vishu.

Notably, Johar’s Dharma Productions had recently bought the remake rights of Vineeth’s previous directorial Hridayam, starring Pranav, Kalyani and Darshana Rajendran for the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

