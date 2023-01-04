ADVERTISEMENT

‘Varisu’ trailer: Vijay promises a Pongal 2023 treat for fans

January 04, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Srikanth, Shaam and Prakash Raj among others

Vijay in ‘Varisu’

The trailer of Vijay’s next film Varisu is out. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, known for his earlier Telugu films like Maharshi and Yevadu.

Billed as a family drama-action entertainer,  Varisu has a script written by Vamshi, Hari and Ahishor Solomon. The film, which is Vijay’s 66th project as a lead actor, has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, and is a tribute to the importance of family.

A host of actors including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Srikanth, Shaam, SJ Suryah and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan will be seen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their Sri Venkateshwara Creations production banner, the film has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Praveen KL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Varisu is set for release on the occasion of Pongal 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US