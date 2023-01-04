‘Varisu’ trailer: Vijay promises a Pongal 2023 treat for fans

January 04, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The trailer of Vijay’s next film Varisu is out. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, known for his earlier Telugu films like Maharshi and Yevadu.

Billed as a family drama-action entertainer, Varisu has a script written by Vamshi, Hari and Ahishor Solomon. The film, which is Vijay’s 66th project as a lead actor, has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, and is a tribute to the importance of family.

A host of actors including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Srikanth, Shaam, SJ Suryah and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan will be seen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their Sri Venkateshwara Creations production banner, the film has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Praveen KL.

Varisu is set for release on the occasion of Pongal 2023.