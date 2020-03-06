Alphons Joseph hits the right note with the Dulquer Salman-starrer ‘Varane Avashyamund’

Music director Alphons Joseph sounds happy over the phone. He has good reason to be — his songs for Varane Avashyamund are doing well, as is the film. “It is always a good feeling when the film and the songs both do well. One wouldn’t like to hear that the songs are doing well but not the film,” he says. Anoop Sathyan’s film is his first for the year, last year he had composed for Lonappante Mamoodeesa.

Of late he has not been composing back to back for films. Music has kept him busy, he says, only that they had nothing to do with films. He has completed his post-graduation in Carnatic music; he has been working on developing the syllabus for his music school, Crossroads, as well as for pre-school music education and of course, live stage shows. “There was a gap for three to four years, but it has all to do with music.”

Working with Sathyan Anthikkad was a long cherished dream and getting to work with his son, Anoop, came close. An acquaintance told Alphons that Anoop was interested in him composing music for the film and connected the two. “The story was such that it had scope for music, especially since it is located in Chennai and give a feel of Tamil culture. I was able to put to use what I learnt for my PG.” The film gave him my an opportunity to try vastly different things like the song ‘Ne Va En Aarumukha...’ and the hip hop number ‘Unnikrishnan’s song’.

10 years of Aromale... The filming of Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya was done when, Alphons says, the music director AR Rahman (ARR) felt he wanted to add one more song. That song was Aromale..., which Alphons believes was God’s gift to him, facilitating his ‘second coming’ to the industry. It went on to become one of the most popular songs of the film. “It still is. Each time I am part of an ARR show this song is played and what a response it gets each time!” The song was to be used as promotional, instead it went into the film thanks to some readjustments by director Gautham Menon. “I firmly it happened for me. Also it was the first time that Rahman sir had created a song like that, with a bluesy feel to it.”

Alphons had been going through a tough time personally as he had been diagnosed with spondylosis and was confined to the bed. He had been able to compose only one song for Casanova. He was pursuing his masters (first year) in Carnatic music from the Calicut University when he got the call from Rahman’s office. “Being confined to the bed, it was a time for deep introspection for me. I had been thinking a lot about life and spirituality. God intervened, when I got that call.”

Alphons had met ARR in 2002, when he attended the audio launch of Alphons’ debut film Vellithira. Alphons had a sung a song at the function, which led ARR to ask, “whether I wanted to be a composer or sing. I told him I wanted to compose, but if I got a good break I wouldn’t mind giving singing a shot. Perhaps Rahman sir remembered that.” He credits Rahman for allowing him to improvise with the song for stage shows, like recently at a Rahman show where he performed with a saxophonist.

“Anoop asked if we should take a krithi (for ‘Ne Va En Aarumukha...’) or create a new song from scratch. I told him let’s write a song, we got Dr. Kritaya to write the Tamil part and lyricist Santhosh Varma the Malayalam part which I then set to tune. It went very well with the film’s Navarathri scene. All the songs worked organically with the plot, the songs gelled with the situations.” Another song, ‘Muthunne Kannukalil...’, has a story as well. Shobhana wasn’t very keen to dance for the song, as she wasn’t sure if it would be relevant. “We wanted the song to be such that she would agree...after listening to the song she did.”

The music for the song was a collaborative effort. Alphons, Anoop and Santhosh Varma worked together on the project in Chennai except the ‘Mullapoove...’ song which was composed almost immediately after Alphons heard the story. “Working together was good, we complemented each other. The last time I worked like this was for Vellithira and Jalolsavam. Anoop was very open to suggestions. What makes me most happy is that everything that was composed for the film was used.” The feedback he has got from others in the industry has been good, especially that he has tried different genres — classical, hip-hop, melody, and Christian devotional — for the film.

Alphons has also sung for the film — ‘Oh! En Eesa...’ and ‘Mathi Kann Ullathu Chollan...’ What makes him most happy about the project is that he got playback singer KS Chithra to sing for him after a while. “It has been a while and it was so good to work with Chithra chechi, the last time was Jalolsavam.” His next project is Bhadran’s Joothan which he says has also given him a chance to try varied kinds of music.