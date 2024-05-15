ADVERTISEMENT

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Suhasini Maniratnam and Sruthi Hariharan team up for ‘The Verdict’

Updated - May 15, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 04:41 pm IST

Said to be a legal drama set in the US, the film is helmed by debutant Krishna Sankar

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘The Verdict’ | Photo Credit: @varusarath5/X

Actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Suhasini Maniratnam and Sruthi Hariharan are coming together for a new film titled The Verdict. Said to be a legal drama set in the US, the film is helmed by debutant Krishna Sankar.

Also starring Vidyulekha Raman, and Prakash Mohandas in prominent roles, the film’s shooting was completed in 23 days.

The Verdict’s cinematography is by Arvind Krishna while Sathish Surya of Vikram Vedha-fame is handling the editing. Aditya Rao has been roped in as the music director. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi, recently seen in Sabari, next has the Dhanush-starrer Raayan.

