Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev get married in an intimate ceremony

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar married Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday at a beach resort in Krabi, Thailand.

Though the couple has yet to post pictures from the wedding, the stills that are making rounds on the internet show the newlyweds, with their family and friends, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Pictures from the ceremony show Varalaxmi in a red saree and some gorgeous Kundan jewellery and Nicholai wearing a silk shirt and dhoti.

A few days ahead of their wedding, Varalaxmi and Nicholai held a mehendi ceremony and a sangeet in Chennai. Their wedding ceremony on July 3 was a star-studded affair that was attended by the likes of Chief Minister MK Stalin, music composer AR Rahman, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, actor Jackie Shroff, actor Kichcha Sudeep, actor Balakrishna, actor Venkatesh and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, and more.

Notably, Nicholai is a gallerist who runs an art gallery called Gallery 7 in Mumbai. Earlier, Varalaxmi had stated Nicholai and her had known each other for over 14 years.

On the work front, Varalaxmi was recently seen in the Telugu superhero film Hanu Man. She has been roped in for Dhanush’s second directorial Raayan in which she will also share screen with Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and Aparna Balamurali.

