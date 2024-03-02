Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev

March 02, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, daughter of veteran actor Sarathkumar got engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1.

According to a statement from the actor, the engagement, which happened in Mumbai, was an intimate event attended by the couple’s family and close friends. The statement also stated that Varalaxmi and Nicholai have known each other for the past 14 years and they will soon be announcing the date of their wedding which will happen later this year.

On the work front, Varalaxmi was recently seen in the Telugu superhero film Hanu Man. She has been roped in for Dhanush’s second directorial Raayan in which she will also share screen with Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and Aparna Balamurali.

