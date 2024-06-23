‘Varahaam’: First look of Suresh Gopi’s upcoming film out

The first look of Malayalam star Suresh Gopi’s upcoming film, Varaaham, was unveiled by the makers on Saturday. The film is directed by Sanal V Devan, who previously made Kunjamminis Hospital.

The poster features the star wearing coolers in the dark, as a warm light highlights his features.

Varaaham also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tamil actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Navya Nair, Prachi Tehlan, Sreejith Ravi, Sarayu Mohan, Indrans, Shaju Sreedhar and Jaya Krishnan are also part of the cast

With music scored by Rahul Raj, the film has editing by Mansoor Muthutty and cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly. Maverik Movies Pvt Ltd. produces Varaaham in association with Sanjaypandiyoor Entertainments.

Notably, Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the General elections and was recently appointed as Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas.