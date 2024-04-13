ADVERTISEMENT

Varada Sethu joins the cast of ‘Doctor Who’

April 13, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

The new season is currently in production and slated to debut in 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Varada Sethu, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson | Photo Credit: @bbcdoctorwho/X

British actor Varada Sethu is the latest addition to the cast of Doctor Who Season 2. While it was speculated that she will be replacing Millie Gibson as the new companion of Ncuti Gatwa‘s Doctor, it’s now known that Gibson will also be reprising her role.

The new season is currently in production and slated to debut in 2025. Sethu, known for her roles in Andor and Jurassic World Dominion, in a statement reported by Variety, said, “I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family — because that is what they are — for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with. This is so much fun!”

Interestingly, the show’s showrunner, writer and executive producer Russell T Davies had previously worked with Sethu in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The first season of Doctor Who premieres on May 10. It is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and the BBC.

