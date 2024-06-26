GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Varaaham’ teaser: Suresh Gopi is intensity personified in his 250th film’s first glimpse

Also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film is helmed by Sanal V Devan

Updated - June 26, 2024 04:21 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 03:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suresh Gopi in a still from ‘Varaaham’

Suresh Gopi in a still from ‘Varaaham’ | Photo Credit: @MirchiMalayalam/YouTube

The makers of Suresh Gopi’s 250th film Varaaham have released the film’s teaser on the occasion of the veteran actor’s birthday. Also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film is helmed by Sanal V Devan.

Suresh Gopi: The Saffron star

The actor took to X to share the teaser which features him in two different looks.

The cast of Varaaham also includes Navya Nair, Prachi Tehlan, Sreejith Ravi, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Sadiq, and Sarayu. Written by Manu C Kumar and Jithu K Jayan, the film is produced by Vineet Jain and Sanjay Padiyoor under their banners Maverik Movies PVT. LTD and Sanjay Padiyoor.

Varaaham’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Ajay David Kachapilly, editor Mansoor Muthutty and music director Rahul Raj. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

Watch the teaser of Varaaham here:

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

