Vani Bhojan makes a smooth transition from TV to cinema

Former air hostess and Chennai-based actor Vani Bhojan we see in Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, initially preferred taking up offers in television to films during her modelling days as she felt television was more like home. Her serial Deivamagal’s popularity soared and it ran for years, making her a household name as Satya, a sincere government official who is known for her integrity. For someone who didn’t know acting, that success was quite a feat.

Talking about her transformation over five years — from being a novice to a confident artiste — she says, “I grew up on the sets. Initially my director would insult me and scream at me for not acting well. However I never took it personally; I was aware he is reprimanding me for the interest of the serial. It helped me grow. I took it as a challenge and he could see the development in three or four months. One fine day he said none could have played the role better than me.”

Vani’s pictures on the hoardings in Chennai were spotted by director Shameer Sultan who roped her in for Meeku Maathrame Cheptha (MMC). On her first day in Hyderabad, she recollects, “The first time I faced the camera here, I was worried about the number of times I would have to repeat my dialogues. A faux pas in front of a colleague is okay but Tharun Bhascker is a director first and I was anxious that he might judge me, but he told me I picked up the lines well and did a brilliant job. It was a big compliment.”

Vani considers MMC a great debut in Telugu because even though she doesn’t know Telugu, she bagged a film associated with well known names in the industry. She recalls how she bagged the offer, “After five years of television, film people began calling me. When the director saw my hoardings and called me, I thought it was a prank call because they were talking about the film being Vijay Deverakonda’s production. Later I believed it. I loved the script; it was so fresh and I was playing the lead heroine, pairing with Tharun Bhascker.”

Ask if her role and the romantic track in MMC begins and winds up too fast and Vani doesn’t quite agree. “The general audience doesn’t mind it at all,” she says. She had watched the film twice in Chennai and observed that the crowd thoroughly enjoyed it and that’s what matters at the end of the day. The role was designed for that duration, ahe adds, “I am a doctor; I shouldn’t be seen as someone who is confused but as someone who cares for the hero. It is about our relationship and how he keeps lying because he is scared of losing me. He loves to make me laugh and doesn’t want to leave me. I think I did a fairly decent job and I convinced people that I fit into the role.”

In Tamil, she has done the yet-to-be-released film Oh My Kadavule alongside Rithika Singh. She believes her role as the hero’s crush adds value to the content. “I believe hard work never fails. If you are honest in your work, your dreams will come true. Now I am getting film offers in Tamil.” Her parents don’t interfere in her work. She believes that if you are right in decision-making and make them proud, there is nothing more to ask.