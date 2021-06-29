Movies

Vanessa Kirby, Hugh Jackman to star in Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

Vanessa Kirby  

Actor Vanessa Kirby has been tapped to play a pivotal role in “The Son”, filmmaker Florian Zeller’s follow up to his feature directorial debut “The Father”.

According to Variety, the movie also features Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

Like “The Father,” “The Son” has been adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton, from Zeller’s critically-acclaimed stage play. The duo recently won the best adapted screenplay Oscar.

“The Son” centres on Peter (Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Emma (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

“The young man is is troubled, distant and angry, playing truant from school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, searching to help his son with those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas’ condition sets the family on a dangerous course,” the plotline reads.

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman are producing the movie along with Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films and Christophe Spadone.

Zeller is also producing.

Shooting will start in coming weeks.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ review: When clones break bad

What’s coming to Disney+ Hotstar in July: ‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘Monsters at Work’ and more

Antonio Banderas to headline limited series ‘The Monster of Florence’

‘Who‌ ‌Are‌ ‌You,‌ ‌Charlie‌ ‌Brown?’‌ ‌review:‌ Audiences are given peanuts in this too-short love note to Sparky

‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Knives Out 2’ begin production

Apple TV+ series ‘Foundation’ starring Kubbra Sait, Pravessh Rana to premiere in September

Mads Mikkelsen on playing Grindelwald: ‘Don’t know if it was fair that Johnny Depp lost the job’

Karan Johar to make a film on lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair

Director Tanu Balak on Malayalam film ‘Cold Case’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran

Short film ‘Kara’ portrays the futility of violence

Kannada cinema making waves in international film festivals

Jayaraj’s 'Hasyam' wins laurels at Russian film festival

Meet Vijai Bulganin, the music composer of ‘Daare Ledha’

Laurie Holden joins ‘The Boys’ in recurring role

‘Dune’ to release on October 22, as Warner Bros shuffles release calendar

‘Manu helped me become calm’: Wamiqa Gabbi on her role in Disney+ Hotstar show ‘Grahan’

Music composer Shameer Tandon on his latest single, ‘Sazaa’

‘Fatherhood’ movie review: A portrait of paternal devotion skewed by Kevin Hart’s PR machine

Hrithik Roshan teases ‘Krrish 4’ as franchise completes 15 years

Steve Carell to star in ‘The Rabbit Factor’ adaptation at Amazon
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 6:38:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/vanessa-kirby-hugh-jackman-to-star-in-florian-zellers-the-son/article35038210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY