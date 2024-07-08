GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Vanangaan’ trailer: Arun Vijay is an accused with a secret in Bala’s intense actioner

The film also stars Roshini Prakash, Samuthirakani, and Mysskin in pivotal roles

Published - July 08, 2024 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arun Vijay in the trailer of ‘Vanangaan’

Arun Vijay in the trailer of ‘Vanangaan’ | Photo Credit: V House Productions/YouTube

The trailer of Vanangaan, filmmaker Bala’s upcoming film starring Arun Vijay, was released by the makers today.

The video begins to show ambulances arriving at the spot of a gruesome murder. Samurathirakani’s cop and Mysskin’s magistrate characters are shellshocked by the details of the murder, which was allegedly committed by Arun Vijay’s character, who comes across as a quintessential Bala hero. The rest of the video shows glimpses of an intense and emotional action film.

Arun Vijay’s ‘Retta Thala’ goes on floors

The trailer does a great job of not revealing a lot about the plot of the film. Interestingly, the trailer doesn’t feature even a single dialogue from the film’s lead character, making you wonder if he is a speech-impaired man.

Vanangaan’scast includes Roshini Prakash, Samuthirakani, Mysskin, Ridha, Chhaya Devi, Bala Sivaji, Shanmugarajan, Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, Brindha Sarathy, Mai Pa Narayanan, Aruldass and Munish Sivagurunath among others.

With music by GV Prakash, the film has cinematography by RB Gurudev while Sathish Suriya is in charge of editing. Suresh Kamatchi produces the film under his V House Productions banner. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

