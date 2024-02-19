GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Vanangaan’ Teaser: Arun Vijay is intensity personified in director Bala’s actioner

The film also stars Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani and Mysskin

February 19, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Vanangaan’ 

A still from ‘Vanangaan’  | Photo Credit: @VHouseProductions/YouTube

We had previously reported that director Bala is teaming up with Arun Vijay for Vangangaan. The film’s teaser has been released by the makers now.

ALSO READ
First look of Arun Vijay - Bala’s ‘Vanangaan’ out
ALSO READ
Suriya drops out of director Bala’s ‘Vanangaan’

The teaser, featuring an intense Arun Vijay who does not utter a word, has him making his way through his adversaries. The video also shows a glimpse of the film’s cast members including Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani and Mysskin.

Written by Bala, Vanangaan is produced by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions. The rest of the cast includes Ridha, Chhaya Devi, Bala Sivaji, Shanmugarajan, Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, Brindha Sarathy, Mai Pa Narayanan, Aruldas and Munish Sivagurunath.

With music by GV Prakash, the film’s cinematography is by RB Gurudev while Sathish Suriya is in charge of editing. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

Watch the teaser of Vanangaan here:

