‘Vanangaan’: Bala-Arun Vijay film gets a release date

Published - November 19, 2024 05:34 pm IST

‘Vanangaan’, starring Arun Vijay and directed by Bala, has music from GV Prakash Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Arun Vijay in ‘Vanangaan’. | Photo Credit: V House Productions/YouTube

The makers of Vanangaanhave announced the film’s release date. Directed by Bala, the film stars Arun Vijay in the lead role. Suresh Kamatchi has produced the film under the banner V House Productions.

‘Vanangaan’ trailer: Arun Vijay is an accused with a secret in Bala’s intense actioner

Vanangaan is set to hit the screens on Pongal, 2025. The makers had recently released the film’s trailer. The film promises to be an intense and emotional action.

The trailer showed Arun Vijay playing a character who is accused of committing a murderer. Samuthirakani plays a cop while Mysskin essays the role of a magistrate.

ALSO READ:‘Vanangaan’ title dispute: Madras HC orders notices to director Bala, producer Suresh Kamatchi

Roshini Prakash, Ridha, Chhaya Devi, Bala Sivaji, Shanmugarajan, Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, Brindha Sarathy, Mai Pa Narayanan, Aruldass and Munish Sivagurunath are the actors in the movie. GV Prakash has composed music for Vanangaan while RB Gurudev has done the cinematography.

