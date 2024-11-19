‘Vanangaan’: Bala-Arun Vijay film gets a release date

The makers of Vanangaanhave announced the film’s release date. Directed by Bala, the film stars Arun Vijay in the lead role. Suresh Kamatchi has produced the film under the banner V House Productions.

Vanangaan is set to hit the screens on Pongal, 2025. The makers had recently released the film’s trailer. The film promises to be an intense and emotional action.

The trailer showed Arun Vijay playing a character who is accused of committing a murderer. Samuthirakani plays a cop while Mysskin essays the role of a magistrate.

Roshini Prakash, Ridha, Chhaya Devi, Bala Sivaji, Shanmugarajan, Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, Brindha Sarathy, Mai Pa Narayanan, Aruldass and Munish Sivagurunath are the actors in the movie. GV Prakash has composed music for Vanangaan while RB Gurudev has done the cinematography.