‘Valimai’ trailer: Motorbike action-thriller sees Ajith in his element

Ajith Kumar in ‘Valimai’

30 December 2021 18:39 IST

The upcoming Pongal 2022 release is directed by H Vinoth, and also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya and Bani among others

The trailer for Ajith’s upcoming Pongal release, Valimai, is out.

Ajith was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, which was a success at the box office. In Valimai, he returns to action-entertainer mode, and is playing a police officer in the film who goes up against a rogue biker gang.

In an interview with The Hindu, director Vinoth said, “As the subject features bikes prominently, we started researching and stumbled upon the story of how late CM Jayalalithaa directly appointed a racer as a policeman. We tried scouting for him in order to hear his life story, but we couldn’t track him down. We have taken that one incident as a small inspiration for Valimai.”

Earlier this month, a new video on the making of the film was released, that also showed footage on the actor’s bike crash during the shooting which caused an injury.

Having been in the making for two years now, Valimai is directed by H Vinoth who had previously worked with Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai and is known for films such as Sathuranga Vettai and Theran Adhigaram Ondru. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also stars Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh and others.