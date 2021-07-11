Ajith Kumar’s ‘Valimai’ first look is out

11 July 2021 18:17 IST

Having been in the making for close to two years now, ‘Valimai’ starring Ajith Kumar is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases this year

The update we have been waiting for is finally here. The motion poster of Valimai starring Ajith Kumar in the lead has been released by the makers. Going by the looks, it appears Ajith Kumar is playing a police officer in the film.

Every since the commencement of Valimai, Ajith fans have been trending the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate and asking for an update about the progress, sometimes even carrying a placard to national and international forums, forcing an intervention from Ajith Kumar himself. The first look, needless to say, has gone viral among fans.

Having been in the making for close to two years now, Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth who had previously worked with Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai and is known for films such as Sathuranga Vettai and Theran Adhigaram Ondru. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai stars Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney and Yogi Babu in important roles.

It must be noted that Ajith Kumar suffered an injury during a bike sequence, which was filmed last year. If reports are to be believed, the makers are eyeing for a release on Deepavali this year. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, Ajith was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood film Pink which opened to positive reviews and became commercially successful at the box office.