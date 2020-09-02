‘Vakeel Saab’ motion poster released on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

02 September 2020 12:03 IST

The Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Pink’ also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla

The motion poster of upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab has been released on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday today. The poster shows the star sporting lawyer’s garb, and holding a baseball bat and a book on criminal law.

On the actor’s birthday, an update on his next two projects, PSPK 27 and PSPK 28 are also expected.

A remake of the Hindi film Pink, the movie is directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Vakeel Saab stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads, and the film marks the return of Pawan Kalyan to movies after a three year break. The Tamil remake of Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai, starring Ajith Kumar, was a huge success last year.