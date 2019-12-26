Vairamuthu to be conferred Honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature by SRM Institute

Tamil poet, novelist and lyricist Vairamuthu will be conferred a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature at the SRM Institute of Science and Management, this Saturday on December 28.

Minister of Defence of India Rajnath Singh will be the Chief Guest for the event, and Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar, the Founder-Chancellor of SRM Institute and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, is the other personality presiding over the event.

This announcement comes at a time when several reports are emerging that Vairamuthu had been dropped from Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan after several accusations against him as part of the #MeToo movement.

Though most were anonymous, singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada was the most vocal among them and has continued to champion the cause against the popular film lyricist. The 66-year-old, however, denied all the allegations and has maintained his stance on the same.

Earlier last year, Vairamuthu also faced criticism for his remarks on Andal, that he later apologised for.