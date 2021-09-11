Vadivelu set for comeback, vows to make people happy forever

Vadivelu at the recent press meet

11 September 2021 12:37 IST

The ace actor-comedian recalled the turbulent times in his career of late, while announcing his new project with Lyca Productions

Tamil actor and comedian Vadivelu has announced his comeback to movies, with a new project tentatively titled Production Number 23, under the Lyca Productions banner.

The actor has been cast as the lead star in the film, which is touted to be an all-out comedy directed by Suraj. In a press meet held on Friday, Vadivelu thanked producer Subashkaran for giving him a fresh start, after he hadn’t acted in any film for years.

Vadivelu said he was speaking from his heart, addressing the audience, “No one would have suffered the pain, that I have in the recent past. People call me Vaigai Puyal, but a hurricane ravaged my life.”

Explaining the state of mind he had been in recent times, Vadivelu went on, “A patient once went to a doctor and told him that his heart was not at peace, and he was unable to sleep. He requested medicines to heal his sickness. To this, the doctor offered an alternative solution, and told him that a circus was performing nearby, and a clown was making everyone laugh. Stating that he had bought two tickets for himself and his wife, the doctor offered to take the patient with him to the circus on his wife’s ticket.” (sic)

“Watching the clown perform there will make your heart light and you will be able to sleep peacefully tonight, the doctor told him.”

“But pat came the patient’s reply: ‘Sir, I am that clown.’”

Vadivelu added, “I too, was like that clown. In the last four years, I haven’t acted in any film.”

“But then, a dreaded disease called corona came and brothers couldn’t meet brothers, sons couldn’t see mothers, wives couldn’t meet husbands, Parents couldn’t meet their children. We all went through a torrid time together. It was so bad that a wife had to ask the body of her infected husband to be removed swiftly as she had to fear for the safety of her children. The mayhem caused by corona made my problems appear smaller. It came and struck fear in the hearts and minds of the people. It made them lose sleep. At such a time, the fact that my comedy served to be a medicine, healing their wounds, brought me some solace,” he said.

The comedian then went on express his gratitude to Lyca, for helping him get his career back on track, and promised that his journey here on will be filled with laughter. “My ambition is to make people happy for as long as I live. Let us forget all that has happened because we have all suffered so much. Not just me, the film industry and the whole world has been affected.”

Vadivelu concluded by thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and added that from the time he met him, everything “appears bright”. “It feels good. I believe everything that happens in the future also will be good. I pray for that and also seek all your help in this regard,” he signed off.