Vadivelu lends his voice for a song in AR Rahman-Mari Selvaraj’s ‘Maamannan’

May 08, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Also starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh, Maamannan’s first look was released recently

The Hindu Bureau

Vadivelu, AR Rahman, Mari Selvaraj and Team ‘Maamannan’ | Photo Credit: @mari.selvaraj.90/Facebook

We had previously reported that director Mari Selvaraj’s next is titled Maamannan and stars Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead. It’s now known that Vadivelu will be singing one of the songs from the film which has music by AR Rahman. While Vadivelu has previously sung for songs composed by music directors like Ilaiyaraaja, Harris Jayaraj, Deva, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Imman and Santhosh Narayanan, this is the first time he’s lending his voice for a track by AR Rahman. The makers have announced that the new song will be out soon.

AR Rahman shared a photo of him with Vadivelu via Instagram and called it a memorable session.

‘Maamannan’: First looks of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil from Mari Selvaraj’s film out

Director Mari Selvaraj also shared a photo via his social media handles.

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh, Maamannan’s first look was released recently. The film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, editing by Selva RK, and art direction by Kumar Gangappan.

Produced by M Shengabag Moorthy and R Arjun Durai of Red Giant Movies, Maamannan is set for a release in theatres in June.

It is noteworthy to mention that after he was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in December, actor-politician Udhayanidhi had announced that Maamannan would be his last as an actor.

Meanwhile, director Mari Selvaraj has Vaazhai, which also marks his venture into film production and an untitled film with his Karnan-star Dhanush in the line-up.

