‘Vaazhai’ trailer: Mari Selvaraj returns with a tale of a lost childhood

Mari Selvaraj, critically acclaimed director of films like Karnan (2021) and Pariyerum Perumal (2018), is back with a new feature. The trailer for Mari’s Vaazhai was released on Monday, August 19. Inspired by true events, the film was shot in Thoothukudi. It chronicles, through the story of a lost childhood, the struggles and aspirations of raw banana plantation workers.

Promising to be another hard-hitting drama rooted in the soil, Vaazhai features Ponvel. M, Raghul. R, Kalaiyarasan, Nikhila Vimal, J. Sathish Kumar, Dhivya Duraisamy and Janaki. Santhosh Narayanan, a regular collaborator, has composed the film’s music. The cinematography is by Theni Eashwar.

Vaazhai marks Mari’s venture into film production. The filmmaker and his wife, Divya Mari Selvaraj, have produced the film under their newly launched banner Navvi Studios, in association with Disney+ Hotstar.

Mari’s last directorial was Maamannan produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. The banner is also distributing Vaazhai, which releases in cinemas on August 23.