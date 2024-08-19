GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vaazhai’ trailer: Mari Selvaraj returns with a tale of a lost childhood

Featuring music by Santhosh Narayanan, ‘Vaazhai’ stars Ponvel. M, Raghul. R, Kalaiyarasan, Nikhila Vimal, J. Sathish Kumar, Dhivya Duraisamy and Janaki

Published - August 19, 2024 06:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Vaazhai’

A still from ‘Vaazhai’

Mari Selvaraj, critically acclaimed director of films like Karnan (2021) and Pariyerum Perumal (2018), is back with a new feature. The trailer for Mari’s Vaazhai was released on Monday, August 19. Inspired by true events, the film was shot in Thoothukudi. It chronicles, through the story of a lost childhood, the struggles and aspirations of raw banana plantation workers.

Mari Selvaraj’s film with Dhruv Vikram titled ‘Bison’; film begins shoot

Promising to be another hard-hitting drama rooted in the soil, Vaazhai features Ponvel. M, Raghul. R, Kalaiyarasan, Nikhila Vimal, J. Sathish Kumar, Dhivya Duraisamy and Janaki. Santhosh Narayanan, a regular collaborator, has composed the film’s music. The cinematography is by Theni Eashwar.

Vaazhai marks Mari’s venture into film production. The filmmaker and his wife, Divya Mari Selvaraj, have produced the film under their newly launched banner Navvi Studios, in association with Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Maamannan’: shedding light on Dalits in Dravidian politics

Mari’s last directorial was Maamannan produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. The banner is also distributing Vaazhai, which releases in cinemas on August 23.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.