‘Vaazha’: First look of Anand Menen’s next directorial, written by Vipin Das, out

Published - June 01, 2024 03:17 pm IST

The film stars Jeomon Jyothir, Saafboi, Hashiree, Anuraj, and Amith Mohan Rajeswari

The Hindu Bureau

‘Vaazha’ first look | Photo Credit: @vipindashb/Instagram

The makers of Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys have released the film’s first look. Helmed by Anand Menen of Gauthamante Radham fame, the film is written by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey filmmaker Vipin Das.

The first look features a gang of youngsters outside a shop. The film stars Jeomon Jyothir, Saafboi, Hashiree, Anuraj, and Amith Mohan Rajeswari while the rest of the cast includes Kottayam Nazeer, Siju Sunny, Noby Marcose, Basil Joseph, and Azees Nedumangad.

Vipin is also bankrollingVaazha under his banner WBTS Productions, alongside Imagin Cinemas’ Harris Desom, PB Anish, and Adarsh Narayan. Said to be a comedy film, the film’s technical team consists of cinematographer Aravind Puthussery and editor Kannan Mohan.

