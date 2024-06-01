GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Vaazha’: First look of Anand Menen’s next directorial, written by Vipin Das, out

The film stars Jeomon Jyothir, Saafboi, Hashiree, Anuraj, and Amith Mohan Rajeswari

Published - June 01, 2024 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Vaazha’ first look

‘Vaazha’ first look | Photo Credit: @vipindashb/Instagram

The makers of Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys have released the film’s first look. Helmed by Anand Menen of Gauthamante Radham fame, the film is written by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey filmmaker Vipin Das.

‘Ullozhukku’: Parvathy and Urvashi-starrer’s first look and release date out

The first look features a gang of youngsters outside a shop. The film stars Jeomon Jyothir, Saafboi, Hashiree, Anuraj, and Amith Mohan Rajeswari while the rest of the cast includes Kottayam Nazeer, Siju Sunny, Noby Marcose, Basil Joseph, and Azees Nedumangad.

Sreenath Bhasi to star in Shashidhara KM’s Malayalam directorial debut ‘CIBIL Score’

Vipin is also bankrollingVaazha under his banner WBTS Productions, alongside Imagin Cinemas’ Harris Desom, PB Anish, and Adarsh Narayan. Said to be a comedy film, the film’s technical team consists of cinematographer Aravind Puthussery and editor Kannan Mohan.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.