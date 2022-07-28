Movies

‘Vaathi’ teaser: Dhanush stars as a teacher up against education mafia

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainment
The Hindu BureauJuly 28, 2022 18:57 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:57 IST

The teaser of Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi ( Sir in Telugu) was unveiled earlier today on the occasion of the actor’s 39th birthday.

As the title suggests, the one-minute video shows Dhanush as Balamurugan, a junior teacher who goes against an education mafia that makes business out of education. The description of the teaser video reads, “Education is more than about books, marks and results. The right mix of chalk and challenges can shape the future generation.” The video promises a hard-hitting social drama that shines light on the many concerning issues that affect the education sector.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vaathi stars Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. The cast of the film also includes Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena among others.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by J Yuvraj and editing by Navin Nooli.

