Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Badtameez Gill’ wraps filming

Updated - July 31, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 03:14 pm IST

Described as a "coming of modern-age dramedy", the film comes from filmmaker Navjot Gulati, and also features Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha and Monica Chaudhary in pivotal roles

PTI

Vaani Kapoor

Actor Vaani Kapoor's upcoming movie “Badtameez Gill” has concluded production, the makers said on Wednesday.

Described as a “coming of modern-age dramedy”, the film comes from filmmaker Navjot Gulati. It also features Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha and Monica Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

According to a press release, “Badtameez Gill” promises to bring waves of emotions and laughter, offering a much-needed fresh and hilarious take on family dynamics and sweet and sour sibling relationships.

"The film skillfully captures the natural love-hate bond between siblings, taking their audience from the vibrant streets of Bareilly in northern India to the chic and contemporary city of London," it read.

“Badtameez Gill” is produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone.

The film will hit the screens on November 29.

Gulati is best known for writing movies such as “Running Shaadi” and “Ginny Weds Sunny”. His directorial credits include “Jai Mummy Di” and the upcoming movie “Pooja Meri Jaan”.

Besides “Badtameez Gill”, Kapoor will also feature in “Khel Khel Mein”, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. She is set to make her web series debut with Netflix's "Mandala Murders".

