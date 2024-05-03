ADVERTISEMENT

Vaani Kapoor to star in dramedy movie ‘Badtameez Gill’

May 03, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Described as a "coming of modern-age dramedy", the film is about a girl (Kapoor) and her family set in Bareilly and London

PTI

Vaani Kapoor | Photo Credit: ANI

Vaani Kapoor will play the lead role in "Badtameez Gill", an upcoming movie from filmmaker Navjot Gulati.

Described as a "coming of modern-age dramedy", the film is about a girl (Kapoor) and her family set in Bareilly and London, a press release said.

The project, which will soon start shooting in Bareilly, will also feature "Jubilee" star Aparshakti Khurana in the role of Kapoor's brother and veteran actor Paresh Rawal as her father.

"We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who can be a riot for her family & her friends. Vaani is this person in real life. So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead! She will light up the screen with her presence and hopefully we will entertain a lot of people with our film," producers Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani said in a statement.

Vaani Kapoor, Ishwak Singh to star in 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'

