Vaani Kapoor to star in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2'

‘Raid 2’ is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first instalment

January 08, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

ANI
A still from the sets of ‘Raid 2’

A still from the sets of ‘Raid 2’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to play the lead role opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2. Touted to be one of the most awaited sequels, the film went on the floor on January 6 in Mumbai.

Raid 2 is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first instalment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively. The film will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a picture from the mahurat shot. In the image, Ajay and Ravi Teja are seen sharing smiles. The film will be released theatrically on November 15.

Raid was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film. Actor Ravi Teja on Saturday gave the mahurat clap for Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2.

Vaani will next be seen in Maddock Films’ Sarvagunn Sampanna. The film will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike. The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia. Apart from that, she also has Yash Raj Films OTT show, a gritty crime thriller, Mandala Murders.

