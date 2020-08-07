Vaani Kapoor to act with Ayushmann Khuranna in his next project

Vaani Kapoor

07 August 2020 15:21 IST

Helmed by ‘Rock On!!' director Abhishek Kapoor, the film stars Khuranna in the role of a cross-functional athlete

Vaani Kapoor who was last seen in ‘War’ (2019) will now share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in a progressive love story helmed by director Abhishek Kapoor.

Being the first time that both actors will work together, Vaani Kapoor said she was excited to be on board, “Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story.”

The actress also has Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom in the pipeline.

Advertising

Advertising

She also added, "I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films. This feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision.”

Director Abhishek, known for movies like Rock On!! and Kai Po Che, said he found Vaani perfect for the project.

“I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She’s beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying,” he stated.

The film is set in North India, and Ayushmann Khuranna plays a role of a cross-functional athlete. The film is scheduled to go to production by October 2020 and to release August 2021.