Vaani Kapoor, Ishwak Singh to star in 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'

June 16, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The project will mark the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan, and will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike

ANI

Vaani Kapoor

Actor Ishwak Singh has come on board for Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'.

"Ishwak has consistently delivered stellar performances in his previous projects, and we believe he is the perfect fit for this role. His chemistry with Vaani Kapoor will undoubtedly captivate audiences, and we are excited to present their fresh pairing onscreen," a source quoted in the statement said.

The project will mark the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan. 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike. An official announcement regarding the project is awaited.

